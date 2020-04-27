Worldwide waffling





The Goa government issued an order extending the closure of establishments like casinos, gymnasiums, night clubs among others in the coastal state till further orders.The order comes a day after the Centre allowed neighborhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the ongoing lockdown.As per the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, shops in markets will continue to remain shut, while in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open.









The West Bengal government has issued a show-cause notice to the authorities of a primary school in South 24 Parganas district for giving additional food items and soap bars along with rice and potatoes to guardians of students under the midday meal scheme amid the lockdown, a notification said.The sub-inspector of schools, Bishnupur circle, had on Friday issued the show cause notice to Amgachhia Lal Bahadur Free Primary School, accusing it of violating the government order of providing only 3 kg each of rice and potatoes to guardians of the students from April 20 to 30, it said.In addition to the fixed quota, the school authorities had also distributed a packet of flattened rice, biscuits and a bar of soap to each of the beneficiaries.











Piers Morgan has revealed Donald Trump has unfollowed him after he went on a furious rant about the US president.The GMB host took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday morning to announce that Donald Trump no longer follows him on the social media site.It comes after Piers first hit back at claims that Trump had muted him in recent days, branding it "fake news".But now Piers has shared that Donald has indeed took steps to remove him from his followers list on the social media site.









Saibaa and Saisha Gupta, the two teenage sisters from Jammu, who have created several motivational songs to spread public awareness about the deadly coronavirus disease, are being praised for their efforts and hailed as "corona warriors."It may be noted that the two school students and twin sisters in Jammu have taken it upon themselves to create awareness in society about the importance of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.The two teenagers have so far composed four songs on coronavirus which have become viral on social media. Through their songs, Saibaa and Saisha have asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms and maintain social distancing to defeat the new coronavirus.



Leave Your Comments