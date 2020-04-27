Diner Sheshe





"If my life was a movie, it'd be called, 'You're so pretty! If only you lost some weight.'Since childhood, I've been on the heavier side, but I didn't even know it was an issue until the comments began -- 'Your hands are so fat!







Your legs are so thick!' To cope, I'd make fat jokes on myself.





I felt like if I said it first, it'd hurt less -- but I was wrong.All those years, I hated myself, but things changed after I met him. We were best friends for 13 years. He knew everything about me and we got along so well.





Slowly, I started liking him and thought that if I lost weight, he'd like me back. So I began dieting like crazy. I'd eat one roti in the morning and then boiled chicken for dinner--nothing in between. I swam for 1.5 hours everyday, did Zumba, Aerobics and Yoga and even quit my job as a make-up artist.





I lost 10 kgs in 3 months, but it was so unhealthy. My life revolved around becoming thin -- I was desperate for him to like me beyond my weight.





I felt like he liked me too, so when we were on a trip, I confessed. He just said, 'Fat girls turn me off.' I was heartbroken, but continued talking to him -- I was so scared to lose him.Then one day, he got a rishta and blocked me everywhere -- that's where I drew the line. I'd done so much, but it wasn't enough. He didn't even care about what kind of person I was.





A few months later, he came back to me, saying he missed me. But this time, I said, 'No!' -- I was in a happy place after years and didn't need that kind of negativity.





Today at 30, I'm travelling all over the country, earning my own money, and working out for fun!Now, when my relatives tell me that I'll have to marry a balder, fatter or older guy, I tell them- 'Okay' and move on. I'm just waiting for the day they realize - fat or old or bald don't define love- it looks beyond it all.







Love will happen when it has to, meanwhile I'm feeling pretty damn good about myself- so can everyone else just calm down?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb





