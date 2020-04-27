Gazi Group donates PPE to 6 hospitals in capital

Gazi Group has donated lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers, including doctors, to six hospitals of the capital on Sunday. -AA



Gazi Group has donated lifesaving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers, including doctors, to six hospitals of the capital in an effort to contain the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).





The hospitals are-- Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital, Dhaka Shishu Hospital, Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital, Mugda Medical College and Hospital, National Chest Disease Institute and Hospital (NIDCH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).





The consignment of lifesaving materials will be distributed to various hospitals and emergency services in the country in phases, said a press release.

