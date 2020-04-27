COVID-19: 150 helpless families get daily essentials

A total of 150 poor and helpless families get daily essentials in Brahmanbaria on Sunday. Sadar upazila administration took the initiative to stand beside the distressed people. -AA



Daily essentials have been distributed among 150 corona-affected poor families in Brahmanbaria. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat-Ud-Dolwa Khan as the chief guest distributed the goods at Niaz Mohamamd Stadium in Brahmanbaria town on Sunday. Sadar upazila took the initiative to stand beside the distressed people.







Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Kumar Barua, Assistant Commissioner (Land) ABM Moshiuzzaman were present on the occasion. DC Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan said, "People have become jobless due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many people applied for relief dialing the emergency hotline 333.







After the scrutiny, some 150 families including 75 with disabled family members, 12 having members of construction workers and others poor and helpless."





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

