Hanging of Bangabandhu's killer and arrest of Mosleuddin

In the wee hours of April 11 this year, one of the Mujib killers, Capt Abdul Majed, was hanged in the newly opened Keraniganj prison after he was 'arrested' from Mirpur, Dhaka, on April 7 when he was noticed moving in a cycle rickshaw.







The Father of the Nation, fondly known as Bangabandhu, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally assassinated in a bloody military coup, masterminded by a group of army men suspected to be part of a larger conspiracy hatched jointly by Pakistan and Libya to decimate pro-Indian forces active in Bangladesh.





The fateful night was August 15, 1975 and since then Capt Majed had a free run as a fugitive except for when Sheikh Hasina was in power between 1996-2001 and again from 2009 till his arrest on April 7 2020.





In fact, while slain President Ziaur Rahman was in power till 1981, Capt. Majed and his accomplices were not only granted asylum but were given coveted diplomatic assignments as if they had done Bangladesh a great favor by executing one of the most foul assassinations in the country's history.







In a rare display of courage and resolve, Sheikh Hasina after returning to power in 2009, hastened the legal process and on January 27, 2010, five of the assassins, Farook Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, Mohiuddin and AKM Mohiuddin Ahmad were hanged for their heinous crimes.





There are many more waiting to be awarded the death sentence but they remain in hiding. They include Noor Choudhury, believed to be living in Canada; MA Rashed Choudhury, who is in the US; and Khondokar Abdur Rashid in Pakistan.





The government of Bangladesh has been trying very hard to prevail upon the US and Canada to have the fugitives extradited but the two western countries with liberal laws who also oppose capital punishment are in no mood to oblige, so all extradition prospects look bleak. This is a major impediment for the Hasina-led government to bring these killers to book.







Similarly, another killer in the gruesome murder team Shariful Haq Dalim was suspected to be in Kenya living there under a different identity after acquiring Kenyan nationality.





In 2009-10 during Hasina's visit to Mauritius, intelligence quarters had tipped off about Dalim's suspected movement from Kenya to Mauritius to harm Hasina. The intelligence input, though couldn't be confirmed had definitely raised the hackles of Hasina's security and she had to eventually abort her visit.





One of the killers, in the meantime, Abdul Aziz, died a natural death in Zimbabwe. The Hasina government is relentlessly trying to lay its hands upon all those involved in the assassination to bring them out from their hideouts and face justice in Bangladesh.







Sheikh Hasina is not only thinking as the Prime Minister of her country, but also as a daughter who wants to avenge the death of her father, mother and other immediate family members including siblings particularly her ten year old brother.







As a Prime Minister she owes a huge responsibility to the nation and this was one of her key election promises.





Amid these, it is imperative to rewind and see the circumstances leading to the much acclaimed arrest of Capt. Majed, who was spotted in a rickshaw.







The public is unable to convince itself that a dreaded Mujib killer would surface in a rickshaw in a crowded area in Dhaka after 45 years of Mujib's murder.







This has naturally given rise to speculation that Abdul Majed was picked up from Kolkata about a month ago by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime team (CTTC) and brought to Bangladesh through the land route via Tamabil in Meghalaya en route through Mymensingh.







It is equally argued that Indian intelligence and security agencies could have handed over Majed on a platter to their Bangladesh counterparts as a gesture of goodwill, particularly at a time when the CAA and NPR decisions by New Delhi had led to strained Indo-BD ties.





If true, this overture would go a long way to iron out differences and remove a few of the roadblocks between the two countries.





Reverting to the arrest of Capt Majed, the events leading up to his arrest are no less than a crime thriller or a Hollywood mystery film. Majed was living in Kolkata and referred to by locals as Master Moshai (the tutor).







His acquaintances are finding it hard to believe that he could have been one of the Mujib killers, some even inclined to believe that the wrong person has been hanged to death.







Many knowledgeable sources say Majed was living in Bedford Lane, near Park Street, Kolkata for a long time. He was married to a much younger woman called Selina Begum and had fathered a six year old daughter. He had concealed his identity and impersonated as Ali Ahmed, an alumnus of the famous St Xavier's College.







He was a popular tutor imparting English classes to the pupils in their homes. It seemed to be a perfect cover till it was blown either by the Bangladesh intelligence or thanks to the Indian side.





Some sleuths are claiming to have watched the CCTV footage of Majed's movements within Kolkata last month and four persons are believed to have been captured on camera shadowing him.





It is possible, by default, that these four men may have bundled him to Bangladesh and the rest is known to us. Either way, the entire episode appears very dramatic. And the subsequent story about his sitting in a rickshaw in Mirpur, Dhaka sounds a bit amateurish.





Now that Capt. Majed is gone for good, it is in the academic interest to know whether he was thoroughly interrogated by the Bangladesh agencies before he was taken to the gallows. It has to have been beyond a simple ritual.







As a key member of the assassination squad, he held information on a lot of the others, part of the larger conspiracy - especially those directly linked to Islamabad. Pakistan in all probability has harbored many Mujib killers too.







If Indian security or intelligence personnel were not involved in the interrogation, the inputs extracted from Capt. Majed must be shared with India.





It was India which had tipped off Sheikh Mujib about the threats to his life and it is believed rather strongly that a helicopter too was placed on standby to evacuate him in case of an exigency. But that warning went unheeded and rest is a sad chapter of Bangladesh history.





With a friendly Bangladesh under Hasina in place, a joint vigil must be renewed to locate the remaining killers who are at large. With two professional agencies and common objectives, it should not be difficult to pin point the presence of the perpetrators and a collective approach will only help achieve the required dividends.





In the meantime, as this story goes to the press, news, yet to be confirmed, says that another wanted Mujib killer, Risaldar Mosleuddin, was arrested in a district town of West Bengal bordering Bangladesh. Mosleuddin was ling considered to be in hiding in Pakistan but he was right under the nose of Bangladesh and West Bengal.







Whatever, now in hindsight, it would appear that if India and Bangladesh jointly work with a focused intelligence, its collective cooperation will yield results. Also in postscript, it would seem that an interrogation of Majed before his killing must have shed light on Risaldar Mosleuddin's whereabouts leading to his arrest.







While more confirmation and details are awaited on the recent arrest, it is clear that Pakistan which is also suspected to have been behind Mujib's killing and harboring the killers in initial stages, had abandoned the killers sheltering them on Pak soil simply because they would be a liability.







Now, Mosleuddin's interrogation is expected to reveal startling details about his stay in 24 Parganas and how he put up a cover of a unani doctor to conceal his identity.









The writer is a security analyst and a columnist. He has also served as National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

here are personal

