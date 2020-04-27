'Geek Myth' YouTube channel



If you love cinema, music, TV series, comics or pop culture in general, then 'GEEK MYTH' is going to be your next favorite Bangladeshi YouTube channel.





Shakib Chowdhury, Gibran Tanwir, Alif Alauddin and Farooq Shams - four friends started this channel on YouTube in September, 2017. They also run a Facebook page and group.





The 'GEEK MYTH' hosts try to provide open, honest and constructive criticism regarding movies and geek stuffs. If they love a movie or TV series, you will love the way discuss and analyze the best things about it.





But even if they hate it, their lively and uncensored ranting will keep you glued to the screen.Every episode lasts somewhere between 40 minutes to an hour.







GEEK MYTH has uploaded 116 episodes so far on their channel. However, the coronavirus pandemic has put all of the hosts in isolation. But the show is still going on in shutdown mode where the hosts join in a video conference to talk about pop culture.

