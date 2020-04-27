Varun contributes to aid for daily wage workers





Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday yesterday with family members. B-town celebs including Sara Ali Khan, ArjunKapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Varun Sharma and others wished the birthday boy virtually. Recently, Varun helped some daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).







AshokePandit who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution. Sharing the video he wrote, "@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.







Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan# FWICEFightsCorona".







The actor has been using his social media handle to spread awareness about the pandemic and urge people to stay home.



