Johnson to return to work



Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson will return to work at the start of this week, according to reports Sunday just hours after it was announced that the UK's coronavirus death toll had passed the "tragic" milestone of 20,000.







The Press Association said Johnson would be back in his Downing Street office on Monday after himself recovering from the virus, reports AFP.







A Number 10 source quoted by Sky News said the 55-year-old was "raring to go". Johnson has been recuperating at the British prime ministerial retreat, Chequers, outside London since his release from hospital on April 12Johnson spent three days in intensive care and later admitted "things could have gone either way", after contracting the virus.







The prime minister's return to work comes as pressure intensifies on his government on several fronts over its handling of the crisis.





Health department figures released Saturday showed a further 813 people had died in hospital after contracting COVID-19, pushing the official number of fatalities to 20,319. Home Secretary Priti Patel described it as "a deeply tragic and moving moment".





Leave Your Comments