Special rewards of fasting



One benefit among various types of benefits of fasting is that, the man who fast will be happy achieving Zannat (Heaven). It is found on the hadith- Abu Umamah, 'I came to the Messenger of Allah (S) and said: Order me to do a deed that will allow me to enter Paradise.' He said, 'Stick to fasting, as there is no equivalent to it.'





Then I came to him again and he said: 'Stick to fastin'. (Musnade Ahmad). In one more hadith, Companion Abu Hurayra (R) narrates, 'Oh Prophet! (S) Order me to do a good deed. Prophet (S) delivers, Take to Fasting, there is nothing like it.' (Nasai)





The man who fasts will enter the heaven through a special gate called Rayyan. Sahl ibn Sa'd reported that the Messenger of Allah delivered, 'There is a gate to Paradise that is called ar-Rayyan. Only the man who fasts will enter through this gate. Others cannot enter through this.







On the Day of Resurrection it will say, 'Where are those who fasted?' They will stand. No one can enter through this gate except fasting man and woman. When the last [one] has passed through the gate, it will be locked.' (Muslim)





Fasting is the savior shield from the fire of hell; Hazrat Jabir (R) reported, Prophet (S) addresses, 'Fasting is a shield with which a servant protects himself from the Fire.' (Musnade Ahmed)





Fasting will intercede in the Judgment day; `Abdullah ibn `Amr reported that the Messenger of Allah (S), said, 'The fast (Roza) and the Qur'an are two intercessors for the servant of Allah on the Day of Resurrection.







The fast will say: 'O Lord, I prevented him from his food and desires during the day. Let me intercede for him.' The Qur'an will say: 'I prevented him from sleeping at night. Let me intercede for him.' And their intercession will be accepted.' [Imam Ahmad]





Sins of a fasting person will be forgiven as narrated by Abu Huraira (R): The Messenger of Allah (S) said, 'whoever fasts during Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping to attain Allah's rewards, his past sins will be forgiven.' (Sahih Bukhari)





The smell of a fasting person is more fragrant than musk; Hazrat Abu Huraira (R) reported, The Prophet (S) addressed, 'Swear By Him in Whose Hands my soul is, the smell coming out from the mouth of a fasting person is better, in the sight of Allah, than the smell of musk. (Sahih Bukhari)





There are two pleasures for the fasting person: Hazrat Abu Huraira (R) reported, The Prophet (S) addressed, 'There are two pleasures for the fasting person, one at the time of breaking his fast, and the other at the time when he will meet his Lord; then he will be pleased because of his fasting.' (Sahih Muslim)





