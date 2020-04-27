BNP criticizes govt's relief distribution process



BNP has alleged that the government has created a scope for the ruling party men to plunder relief goods by engaging them in the distribution process.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while distributing relief materials among the destitute in Araihazar of Narayanganj on Sunday.





Rizvi said, "She (PM) has paved a way for her party men at every ward level to plunder government relief by engaging them in the distribution and monitoring processes."







"You (PM) are telling the thieves and those indulge in misappropriation to guard the house. How'll we overcome the

current crisis and assuage public sufferings if the misappropriation goes on unabated?" he further said.





He claimed that their party leaders and activists provided relief materials among 10 lakh people across the country as per their ability. "Our late leader Badruzzaman Khosru's son Mahmudur Rahman Sumon is trying to distribute relief among 12,000 people here (Araihajar).





He is standing beside people with rice, pulse, oil and salt and giving people cash money. Our leaders are making the same efforts across the country."





Rizvi said the ruling party leaders are plundering the relief bought with public money instead of standing beside people at this critical time. "The relief materials, including rice and oil, are being recovered from the houses of ruling party leaders every day."





He alleged that the government is playing a game with the lives of people. "The country is now under a serious risk of coronavirus transmission due to the government's failure to tackle the situation and ensure proper healthcare for the infected people."





He also opposed the government's plan to reopen factories on a limited scale, saying it may cause the worse outbreak of the deadly virus.





