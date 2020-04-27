'BNP embarks on politics of complaints'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has started the old practice of its politics of complaints over the country's coronavirus situation.





He came up with the remark in a video message issued from his official residence in the city on Sunday.





Quader, als the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We are observing that BNP has started the old practice of its politics of complaints over coronavirus situation. at the beginning of the crisis, BNP was in hibernation, and suddenly it woke up and discovered that the government was following the 'go-alone' policy in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.



Noting that coronavirus pandemic is a global crisis and there is no reason to hide information, Quader said the government along with the people is gaining its capacity in tackling coronavirus crisis, which hurts the BNP general secretary.





Doctors, nurses and health workers have been working from the frontline to fight the invisible virus, he said, adding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina continues her fight against coronavirus involving people from all walks of life.





Calling upon all the political parties to play a positive role in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, he said: "Do not spread rumors and shun negative politics."





Issuing a warning to hoarders and profit-mongers, the road transport and bridges minister said a section of greedy traders are involved in an intrigue to destabilize the market during the holy Ramadan and the government will take stern actions against them.





