Infected in Old Dhaka double in 9 days

After the death of one due to coronavirus infection, almost all alleys in Old Dhaka's Lalbagh were closed. -AA



The number of coronavirus infected people in older part of Dhaka has increased sharply for the last nine days. During the period, as many as 14 people have died and 210 individuals got infected.





The number of deaths in the area now stands at 34 while the cases of infection stand at 372. On April 17, the entire Old Dhaka (the area of 10 police stations) reported 20 deaths while the cases of infection 162. On April 26, the death toll stood at 34 and the cases of infection stood at 372.





More than eight hundred buildings in the area have been put on lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. However, number of deaths and cases of infection did not halt.





On Saturday, as many as 31 people tested coronavirus positive who visited ISCON Temple in Shamibug recently. Chakbazar police station area has recorded maximum 61 cases of infection. Gendaria and Kotwali have recorded 59 cases each.







Bangshal police station has recorded 44 cases followed by Woari with 41 cases. Lalbug has reported 39 cases followed by Hazaribug with 27 cases.







Chakbazar and Wari have reported maximum deaths with six persons in each area. Kotwali and Banglshal have marked five deaths each.







Shutrapur has reported four deaths while three in Gendaria, Lalbug and Hazaribug two each. Kamrangirchar has recorded one death.







Bangladesh has so far recorded 5,416 cases of coronavirus infection. Dhaka is on the top of the list. Mirpur and older part of the capital have turned into hotspots for the virus.





---Agency

Leave Your Comments