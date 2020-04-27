Cricketers, footballers continues to auction their favourite things

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful's historical bat which struck century on Ashraful's Test debut is set to auction to raise funds for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. -Collected



At a time when funds are critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh famed sportsmen are auctioning their prized possessions to generate money and donate it to combat COVID-19 efforts.







In cricket-crazy India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, many charity foundations are collecting signed items from legendary cricketers and put them up for auction to raise the much-required funds these days.







After Bangladesh top cricketers Mushfiq and Shakib sold their favourite cricket bat by auctioning to raise fund for Covid-19 relief, Bangladesh all-time best ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also came forward to help the needy people as he decided to put some of his favourite cricketing kits that he possessed for 16 years up for auction.





Auction held by a Facebook page called Auction 4 Action.







Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful also decided to auction his favourite bat to raise funds for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Ashraful's historical bat which struck century on Test debut is set to put in auction with the base price of 1500,000 BDT [Bangladeshi Taka], Action co-founder Prito Reza confirmed.







Five other star cricketers Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Anamul Haque and Mohammad Saifuddin has also decided to auction some of their favourite cricketing item.







The famous Jersey of two former captains of Bangladesh national football teams - late defender Monem Munna and striker Alfaz Ahmed- are also awaiting for auction. Former FIFA referee HasanTayeb Shamsuzzaman, officiated international matches from 1999 to 2016, also decided to auction off his jersey for charitable purposes.





He wanted to sell the jersey, which he had worn during the final match between India and Afghanistan in the SAFF Championship 2013 in Nepal. However his favorite jersey valued Taka 2 Lakh.







Tayeb Shamsuzzaman jersey is awaiting for auction but A young businessman from Satkhira named Sheikh Tanjim Kalam showed interest to buy the historical jersey with the prize of taka 2 Lakh.







Former Bangladesh star forward Alfaz has achieved many success both for the national team and his club. In August 1996 he elected as "AFC's player of the month", for scoring four goals including a treble for Mohammedan in the AFC Cup Winners Cup in Bangladesh.







He was also a member of the Bangladesh squad in their triumphs in the Grand Royal Challenge Cup in Myanmar in 1995, the 1999 SAFF Games in Nepal and 2003 South Asian Football Federation Gold Cup in Bangladesh.





Meanwhile, late Monem Munna's wife SuroviMunna will auction off Munna's souvenir No 2 jersey for the same purpose. On the other hand, famed Bangladeshi shooter Asif Hossian Khan, who won the first and only shooting gold medal for Bangladesh in the Commonwealth Games, also decided to auction his medal to help helpless people.







Asif scripted history by winning an individual gold medal in the 10-metre air rifle in the 17th Commonwealth Games 2002 held in Manchester, England. Incidentally, over 200 athletes have donated memorabilia to the "Athletes For COVID-19 Relief" fund, which benefits the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 Response Fund.





