Coronavorus: 10 more test positive in Chattogram





Ten more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases in the district to 55.

Among the new cases, seven patients from the district and three from Laxmipur district, according to the civil surgeon office.

Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, director general of Chattogram divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said on Sunday night they received the result of 101 samples and found ten of them positive for COVID-19.

So far, the district received the test results of 2,192 people.

Besides, twelve patients made recovery from coronavirus.





