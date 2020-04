Another coronavirus patient has been detected in the district, taking the total number of cases to 179.

Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman said samples of 228 people were sent for lab testing on Thursday and the results of 113 people came vout on Sunday night.

Of them, one tested positive.

Besides, three people including a 10-year-old boy died from coronavirus in the district.

Their samples were tested positive after their death.

