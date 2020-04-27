Covid-19: Singapore cases surpass 13,000





Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 931 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the republic on Sunday, bringing the tally to 13,624.





In a statement here, the MOH said the vast majority of cases are foreign workers residing in dormitories, with only 15 cases involving Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.





From yesterday's tally of 12,693, Singapore classified 10,525 cases as dorm residents, or about three per cent of about 323,000 foreign workers staying in dormitories.





The ministry said that it is still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared later.





As at noon on Saturday, Singapore recorded 618 new cases of Covid-19 infection, of which about 96 per cent were dorm residents, while 12 involved work permit holders residing outside dormitories.





In a detailed statement issued late last night, the MOH said it was picking up many more cases due to extensive testing.





"Most of these cases have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities, or in the general ward of our hospitals. None of them is in the intensive care unit," it said.





The MOH noted that of Saturday's 618 new cases, 81 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.





In the past week (April 18 to 24), the ministry said it had uncovered links for 1,226 previously unlinked cases.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,002 cases have fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, while 24 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 12 have died.





Singapore identified seven more clusters on Saturday, namely ASPRIWestlite Papan; Kian Teck Hostel; SCM Tuas Lodge; Northpoint City; 21, Defu South Street 1; 8, Martin Place; and 107, West Coast Vale.





Singapore's largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, has so far recorded 2,268 confirmed cases. - Bernama

