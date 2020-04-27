All districts to have ICUs: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the government will set up Intensive Care Units (ICUs) in all districts of the country.





“We’ll set up an ICU in a good hospital of every district. We’ve decided to do so in all districts in phases… we’ll provide special trainings on ICU operation,” she said while exchanging views with public representatives and government officials of eight districts over the Covid-19 situation through a videoconference from Ganobhaban.





The districts are Sirajganj, Pabna, Bogra, Rajshahi, Natore, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon.





The Prime Minister said the government will recruit extra 2,000 doctors and 6,000 nurses soon for ensuring the treatment of coronavirus-infected patients. The recruitment process has already started, she added.





“Special trainings on coronavirus treatment will be arranged for the (the new doctors and nurses). They’ll provide services in this regard after the trainings,” Sheikh Hasina said.





The Prime Minister asked both people and local administrations to pay a special attention to protecting dairy farmers, particularly in Sirajganj and Pabna, and distribute their milk as a relief material for children.





“Since you’re providing relief materials, you can also give milk for children as relief,” she said adding that she already asked to keep Milkvita operative.





The Prime Minister asked all concerned to make sure the foreigners who have recently returned are put on quarantine before they join their work at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna.





PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus conducted the programme.





Earlier, the Prime Minister exchanged views with the public representatives and officials of districts of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions in five phases.

