48 new coronavirus cases in 11 districts









Reports of more people being diagnosed with coronavirus came in from different districts on Monday morning.





Forty-eight cases were reported from Chattogram, Laxmipur, Kishoreganj, Kushtia, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Jashore, Jhenidah, Narail and Munshiganj in the last 24 hours.





The Jashore University Science and Technology University (JUST) lab tested 78 samples and found 11 of them positive, said Professor Doctor Iqbal, chairman of Microbiology Department and associate director of JUST Genome Centre.





Among them, four are from Jashore, four from Jhenidah and three from Narail.





In Sylhet, the Osmani Medical College Hospital found eight positive cases after testing 156 samples, said Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, assistant director of the hospital.





Among the new cases, six are from Moulvibazar, one from Sylhet and another from Habiganj.





Sylhet division has so far confirmed 88 coronavirus cases.





In Kushtia, a nurse mother and her daughter tested positive. With the latest cases, the total Covid-19 patients in the district are 13, said Civil Surgeon HM Anwarul Isam.





In Kishoreganj, another coronavirus patient was detected on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 179 in the district.





Meanwhile, seven more people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Chattogram. The district has so far recorded 55 cases.





Three others from Laxmipur also tested positive for COVID-19.





In Munshiganj, 16 people including 10 women, were infected with the virus, accoding to Civil Surgeon’s office.





With this, the district has so far confirmed 75 cases.

