Bangladesh coronavirus cases surge to 5913









Bangladesh health authorities on Monday confirmed 497 new cases and reported deaths of seven coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours.





The country, one of the most densely-populated, has so far recorded 5913 cases and 152 deaths.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at the daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali came up with the disclosure at daily health bulletin broadcasted from Mohakhali.





Bangladesh on Sunday reported 418 new cases and five more deaths from coronavirus.





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 206,990 on Monday morning.

Leave Your Comments