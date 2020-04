Two more people including a medical officer of Chowgachha upazila health complex were diagnosed with coronavirus.





So far, the upazila has confirmed five cases.





Dcotor Lutfunnahar, upazila health and family planning officer, said on Monday morning that the wife of one of the new patients was infected earlier.

Besides, the medical officer treated a coronavirus patient.

The first coronavirus case was detected in the upazila on April 22.

Leave Your Comments