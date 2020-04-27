84 coronavirus patients detected in Rangpur division









A total of 84 coronavirus (COVID-19) infected patients were detected till Sunday showing a limited community transmission of the virus at few places in Rangpur division.





Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of infected patients rose to 84 with detection of five more COVID-19 positive patients after testing 136 samples yesterday.





The district-wise break of detected COVID-19 patients now stands at 21 in Rangpur, 10 in Nilphamari, 14 in Dinajpur, 16 Gaibandha, eight in Thakurgaon, two in Lalmonirhat, four Panchagarh and nine in Kurigram districts of the division.





Currently, 47 COVID-19 infected patients are undergoing treatments at the isolation units of different hospitals, 30 more at their respective home and seven others were released after recovery till Sunday in Rangpur division.





Despite spread of the infection in all eight districts of the division, strict enforcement of the lockdown status restricting inter-district movement of people has been proved to be effective in containing community transmission of COVID-19.





“Relentless efforts of the Armed Forces, police and RAB-13 and local administrations in inspiring the common people to stay at home along with shifting of the kitchen markets to open grounds and places are containing spread of the virus,” he said.





To ensure treatments for COVID-19 patients and fight against community transmission of coronavirus, the health administration with assistance of the local authorities has taken massive measures in all eight districts of the division.





“Two COVID-19 Laboratories are now operating at Rangpur Medical College (RMC) and M Abdur Rahim Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur (MARMC) for testing collected samples of suspected COVID-19 patients in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said





Among the total 84 detected coronavirus patients in Rangpur division, 21 are hailing from Rangpur district alone, and of them, eleven are hailing from eleven different areas of Rangpur metropolitan city.





Currently, the total number of quarantined people rose to 23,078 today as 360 more people were put in quarantine at home or institutions during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





“So far, a total of 12,120 people were released from home or institutional quarantine and 10,598 people are remaining in home or institutional quarantine in all eight districts of Rangpur division.





A total of 562 suspected COVID-19 patients were put on institutional quarantine in different hospitals so far and of them, 357 were released in the division.





“Besides, 96 suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to the isolation units of different hospitals since the beginning, and of them, 19 released and 77 are undergoing treatments,” Dr. Siddiqui said.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Amin Ahmed Khan said additional steps have been taken to contain COVID-19 spread and provide treatments to the infected patients in the government and private sector hospitals having necessary facilities in Rangpur division.

