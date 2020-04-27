Suspension of flight operations extended until May 7









The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) on Monday extended the suspension of all international and domestic flights until May 7 in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.





“The ban on international passenger flights has been extended until May 7,” said a Caab press release.





Bahrain, Bhutan, Hong Kong, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK) will come under the restriction, the release said.





But special flights, air ambulance, emergency landing flighs and cargo flights will remain out of the purview of the ban, it said.





On March 21, Bangladesh cancelled all international passenger flights until March 31 with 10 countries. Later, the ban was extended until April 7.





On March 15, the country suspended on-arrival visas for all countries for two weeks.





Bangladesh on Monday announced 497 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. So far, the country has confirmed 5913 cases and 152 deaths.





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

Leave Your Comments