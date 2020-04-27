Coronavirus test lab inaugurated at CoMCH





A test lab for conducting coronavirus test was inaugurated at Comilla Medical College Hospital (CoMCH) here on Monday.





AKM Baharuddin Bahar, MP, inaugurated the lab at the Microbiology department at noon, said

its principal Dr Mostafa Kamal Azad.





However, the full-fledged test activities will start from Wednesday with capacity of testing 90-96 samples per day, he added.

The principal also said the treatment of the coronavirus patients will start at the hospital within 10 days.

Eleven physicians and seven paramedics have been trained in this regard, he said.

