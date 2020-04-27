Biman to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from India on May 1-3





Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate chartered flights to bring back Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in India amid the coronavirus lockdown in three batches on May 1,2,3.





Biman Bangaladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Mokabbir Hossain said the Dhaka-Kolkata flight will be operated on May 1, Delhi-Dhaka flight on May 2 and Mumbai-Dhaka flight on May 3.





A total of 996 stranded Bangladeshis returned from Delhi and Chennai by six special flights so far, said Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.





A batch of 166 Bangladeshis, who got stuck in India amid a countrywide lockdown, were brought back home from Chennai on Saturday.





Earlier, they were brought to Chennai by bus from Bengaluru’s Narayana Hospital before flying to Dhaka, the High Commission said adding that they were mostly patients who had gone there for treatment.





On Friday, 332 Bangladesh nationals who got stuck in India returned home from New Delhi and Chennai by two special flights.





The returnees are mostly patients who went there for treatment, said the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.





There are some students among the returnees, too.





More such flights can be arranged to facilitate the return home of stranded Bangladeshis given approval by governments of both Bangladesh and India, said the High Commission.





So far, nearly 1,000 (one thousand) Bangladeshis, stranded in Indian cities because of the lockdown since March 25, returned home by air and land routes with assistance of Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Guwahati and Agartala, said the High Commission which has kept their efforts on to facilitate the return of more Bangladeshis who are still stuck up in India.





The government of Bangladesh has so far facilitated repatriation of 4,422 foreigners living in Bangladesh, said the MoFA on Thursday.





The citizens are from a number of countries, including Bhutan, Malaysia, the USA, Japan, Russia, Germany, Canada, Australia, the Maldives, Turkey, the UK and Singapore.

