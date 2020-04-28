What Dhaka is talking about





German professional footballer who plays for Premier League club Arsenal as an attacking midfielder Mesut Özil posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers & sisters". The photo has already received 537k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Happy Ramadhan" Sahed Mazumder, fb









Popular prominent actor Chanchal Chowdhury shared a picture on his FB page with his son Shudho. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice picture" SupritBarmon, fb









Through a FB page SOUL RIDERZ BD Razib Mh posted a picture. The photo came up with a great message for public awareness. The photo has already received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Good teamwork" Saiful Islam Polash, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Mehazabien Chowdhury posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received 19k reactions and many Fb users have expressed their love through comments. "So nice" Moushumi Sabnaam, fb



Leave Your Comments