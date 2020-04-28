Worldwide waffling





Tara Reade's mother may have called in to the Larry King Show to discuss problems her daughter had experienced while working for "a prominent senator," the Intercept reported on Friday. Reade has accused former Vice-President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, of sexually assaulting her when she worked for his Senate office. The Intercept report, which includes a partial transcript of the call in question, provides new corroborative evidence for Reade's story.











Al Pacino spent much of the Seventies in a drunken haze. The Oscar-winning star of the Godfather trilogy, Serpico, Scarface and Scent of a Woman has been teetotal for more than four decades now, and is about to soberly celebrate his 80th birthday. He would down beers along with martini chasers, the alcohol serving as an antidote to his natural shyness, a way for him to cope with the intense burden of being in the public eye. Drinking was part of the culture of his trade at the time, he would later explain, recalling that even a thespian as eminent as Sir Laurence Olivier cited "the drink after the show" as his favorite part of acting.









The weather-worn hills and gullies of the Gallipoli Peninsula are empty of all but ghosts now. The cold mists of April nights settle among deserted gravestones, only to be burned off by spring sunshine with no one to witness it. A plague is abroad. Anzac Day is cancelled - even here, among the tens of thousands of the long dead. They are paradoxically beautiful, those rows of headstones within their tended oases: 31 cemeteries for the lost of Australia, New Zealand, Britain, India and Newfoundland, a single graveyard for the French, and more than 50 gravesites, memorials and cemeteries dedicated to the Turkish defenders.











It must be clarified at the very outset that this article is written with a view to articulating only the legal standpoint on the subject and has no political connotation. The rationale of legal points dealt herein is applicable to a minister and Chief Minister and Council of States and Legislative Council of a state. CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses of State legislature when he took the oath of office on 28th November 2019. In accordance with Article 164 (4) of the constitution, he has to become a member of one of the two houses of the legislature within six months i.e. on or up to 27th May 2020, else he will have to step down as a Chief minister.



Leave Your Comments