Diner Sheshe





"One of my first memories with her was in school when I was 6 and she was 8 -- she'd carry my bag and lunch box for me and drop me to class before going to her own. She did this every day for 4 years.





She's looked out for me ever since. Once after a really bad break up, I'd have sleepless nights and cry all day. I was a buzzkill; if she ever wanted to go out, I'd just back out because I wanted to be alone.







When she tried explaining why it was right to end things, I'd snap at her and tell her, 'you don't understand, you're heartless.' But she never took it badly and was so patient with me. She pushed me to do the things that I loved, and helped me move on and realize my worth. And I trust her more than anyone, so I always take her word for it.





Even when it came to defending me to our parents, she'd always have my back. She'd let me sneak out late and cover for me. Once, we were out and got late in coming home because I was too busy dancing with my friends. But she saw that I was having fun so she just waited for me.







When we got home, our parents yelled at her because they expected her to be the older and responsible one. She just took all the blame and wasn't even mad after.





She plays too many roles in my life. Sometimes I feel like she's my mom -- even more 'mom' than my own mom! But she's also my best friend. We're also 'sister-like' because we share this sense of humor that no one gets. Like sometimes, we burst into laughter for no reason-it's usually an inside joke.







Whoever's around us, whether it's our relatives or friends, just stare at us, like are these two on something? Nobody gets us, besides us, and that'sthe best part about being sisters."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

