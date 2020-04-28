SAASCO Group gives PPE in Gopalganj

Md. Mahbubul Alam, NDC recieving the PPEs on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner, Gopalganj from SAASCO group official on Monday. -AA



Sheikh Atiar Rahman Dipu, Managing Director of SAASCO Group and Presidium Member of Central Jubo League, distributed more than 600 PPEs (Personal Protecton Iquipment) for the Corona Fighters, those who are constantly working in the service of the people by risking their lives in the Corona warin Gopalganj.





Of these, 100 pcs were handed over to the District Administration, 250 pcs to the police administration, 50 pcsto the Civil Surgeon, 50 pcs to the Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, 25 pcs to the Muksudpur Police Station, 25 pitches to the Sindiaghat Police Station under Muksudpur Police Station, 41 pitches to the local journalists and the rest of some humanitarian & social organisations in Gopalganj.





On Monday noon, Sasco Group Manager Md Abul Khair handed over the PPEs to Deputy Commissioner, Gopalganj Shahida Sultana throug NDC Md. Mahbubul Alam, then to Superintendent of Police Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan and others.





Sheikh Atiar Rahman Dipu said over phone that he has taken this initiative keeping in mind the safety of the district administration, police-administration, doctors-nurses and media personnel who are on the ground all the time during the Corona disaster.





Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

