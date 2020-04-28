283 doctors infected in Dhaka alone

A total of 283 physicians in Dhaka alone and 90 others elsewhere in six divisions got infected with coronavirus as of Sunday. -AA



A total of 283 physicians in Dhaka alone and 90 others elsewhere in six divisions got infected with coronavirus while treating patients at both government and private hospitals as of Sunday.





Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians, said 373 physicians at private and public hospitals got infected in their frontline battle against the virus in the country.







"Among them, 283 are in Dhaka division alone.... 179 of them are from government hospitals, 84 from private hospitals and 20 from other places," said Nirupam Das, the chief administrator of the foundation, reports UNB.





The number of infected doctors in the country was 352 on Saturday but 21 others have been infected in the last 24 hours.





Of the total infected doctors, 254 are from different government hospitals, 86 from private hospitals while 33 were shown in other category of seven divisions, according to BDF information.





The BDF data show that 36 doctors were infected in Mymensingh division, 13 in Chattogram, 10 in Khulna, nine in Barishal, six in Sylhet and three in Rangpur divisions, and 13 others were shown in another category.





According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country had only six doctors, nurses, and midwives for every 10,000 people until July, 2019.





Asked about the safety of doctors while treating coronavirus patients, Dr Nirupam on Saturday said there is no alternative to personal protective equipment (PPE), quality gowns, masks, gloves and goggles for doctors' safety.





The BDF has 90,000 members across the country, Dr Nirupam informed.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths.





