Social safety of Garments workers during COVID-19





The pandemic Covid-19 has been acknowledged as a Public Health Emergency. We know that any person may be infected from touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and touching their face (e.g., eyes, nose, and mouth).





However, Covid-19 continues to spread and it is very pertinent to care the garments workers during this pandemic situation as they are very vulnerable section in our county.





The ready-made garments (RMG) have been the leading employment maker in Bangladesh and RMG is said to create approximately 45 lakh employment.







Basically, the persons who are involved in particular works (any skilled, unskilled, manual, technical, trade, promotional, or clerical work for hire or reward) relate to the garments, called garment workers.







But, this industry is facing deficiency in the wake of the Covid-19 because many factories in Bangladesh already closing due to a lack of raw materials from abroad and diminishing orders from foreign countries, especially from western countries.







Different activists along with civil society are demanding that garments industry should take responsibility for the millions of workers who are likely to fall into poverty as they lose their jobs and fight to provide basic need for their families.







It is presumed that poverty, hazardous and unhygienic workstations and poor health already makes the garment workforce highly endangered to the worst effects of the Covid-19 virus.





It is also assumed that garment workers would not be able to tackle the financial aspects if they lose their jobs or are unable to go into work. Moreover, in our country where labour laws and protections for garment workers are not upheld and ultimately that will create more anomalies in this sector.







It is evident that, the garment industry accounts for 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports and mostly women and to protect garments sector Bangladesh government has declared a 588 million dollar package to help the garment industry stay afloat.





But, it is common phenomenon in our country that Garment workers have to protest on the streets to create pressure upon the employers to ensure their minimum wage.





Sometimes, they are discouraged not to return their job as they join a movement to force their employer to pay their minimum wage prescribed by the Bangladesh Government for garment sector workers.







In these prevailing circumstances, we feel some sort of doubt whether they will be treated as per instructions of Government. Here, the concerned authority may think an unconditional cash transfer program until this pandemic Covid-19 come down in normal situation and ensure minimum wage for the garments workers in Bangladesh.





Besides, the non-governmental organizations may be encouraged who has a vast working experience in the informal sector to accelerate assistance towards the garment workers.







Although, the Bangladesh has already taken a lot of initiatives to tackle this pandemic. But, it is not duty of Bangladesh Government alone to fight alone against Covid-19. It will require a collaborative effort between the public and private at the local, national and international level to curb the suffering caused by Covid-19.





The writer is an assistant professor, Northern University Bangladesh & advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh.



