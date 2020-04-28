Impact of COVID-19 in Europe and its neighboring region





The number of deaths around the world has been increasing at a very fast pace. It may be recalled that WHO had mentioned a few days ago that it took nearly two and half months to reach the first 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, but only 12 days to reach the next 100,000.





This pace has now grown faster. We have seen that it is now taking less than 2 days to move into the next 100,000.





Statistics available from John Hopkins University has indicated the grim news that more than two and half million have become infected and that the number of death round the world has gone beyond178, 000. Italy, followed by Spain, Germany, Belgium and the UK has overtaken the number of fatalities in China.







The pandemic has created a terrible scenario in Europe. In addition, the world has watched with concern the spiraling effects of the Virus affecting the United States and Iran. The USA today has the largest number of infected individuals and the highest number in terms of death country-wise.





We have also seen how this virus has been affecting not only sub-regions but also creating chaos within regions. This has led to South Asia undertaking a regional engagement to contain the impact of COVID-19 within this region.

It is this joint effort undertaken in the SAARC region that has led me to focus on an adjoining region of EU.





In Europe, within the European Union and also in the contiguous countries, attention is presently also being focused on a wider parameter. In more ways than one efforts are underway to find least common denominators that would not only facilitate ascertaining the different elements of the unfolding challenge but also make it possible to find answers.





However, after the G20 virtual summit, consideration is now also being drawn to the on-going situation in how countries neighbouring the EU are dealing with the Corona crisis, the difficulties they are facing and the scope for EU support for this region in the near future.







In this context, it is being pointed out that all the three South Caucasus countries Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia - and also adjoining Eastern European countries- appear to be dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in their own as best as they can.







However, it is also being underlined that they need international medical and economic assistance. It is also being stressed that the EU should have a plan ready for such neighbors.





Analysts are observing that while the European Union is grappling with the impact of the crisis on its member states, it is important that should also quickly develop a strategy of how to extend its solidarity to the neighbouring countries with which it has close connections and whose stability and prosperity directly and indirectly can impact the EU.





It may be noted here that in the South Caucasus, the first cases of the virus appeared in late February, shortly after the outbreak in Iran. Geo-strategists have also observed that the pandemic carries a range of other worrisome implications for the region.







It has affected the South Caucasus at a time when the governments of some countries are dealing with a range of political, geopolitical and economic challenges. They feel that this crisis may severely exacerbate situation.





It is perhaps this realization that has forced the three countries to respond to the crisis decisively and with coordinated mechanisms, to cut through red tape and political fiefdoms.





President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenia and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in Georgia have been making regular upbeat statements to keep the morale of their citizens high. By doing so, they are being acknowledged as leaders who need to be followed in Central Asia.





In Armenia, the country's medical services have been frantically trying to isolate the known cases. Armenia was the first of the three countries to declare a state of emergency, which carries implications for domestic politics. Armenians were scheduled to vote on a controversial constitutional referendum on 5 April.





The state of emergency has not only put it on hold but has also thrown a wet blanket on the opposition's criticisms, since all public gatherings are suspended.





In Azerbaijan, the coronavirus crisis has followed the collapse of oil prices. Under normal circumstances, the country would have been able to sustain its economy for one, probably even two years in the case of an oil price slump of the current magnitude.





However, with coronavirus creating havoc within the world economy, that cushion has now become probably thinner.





The Aliyev government has been in a standoff with most of the country's opposition parties for several years. Consequently, Aliyev has issued a stark warning to them during this vulnerable time that the opposition must have a constructive engagement.





He has pointed out that no one should try to capitalise on the prevailing dire situation for political ends. The Parliament has also rushed through legislation criminalizing disinformation.





So far, all these countries appear to be dealing with the ongoing problems on their own, using some international mechanisms for additional support. They are trying their best to secure World Health Organization support in their efforts to contain COVID-19. This will however not be enough. They will require international assistance for both the medical and economic dimensions of the crisis sooner or later.





The EU needs to prepare a plan in this regard. The South Caucasus is a neighbouring region, Georgia is an Associated Country, and the other two are Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries. The EU is the first trading partner for Azerbaijan and the second biggest for Armenia. While the EU is facing very serious challenges at home, ignoring its neighbourhood would have serious implications further down the line.





Attention of the EU has been drawn to this fact by economists who are demanding that the EU publish a comprehensive blueprint for its future Eastern Partnership where they spell out in detail as to how the EU can extend its bond of friendship in concrete terms both in terms of strategic engagement and financial support, targeting current priorities.





Guy Verhofstadt, former Belgian Prime Minister, presently an European MP, has also reiterated the need for the EU not only to carefully formulate its future health agenda for European Union Members but also the adjoining region. He has suggested that the EU needs to ensure that the economic downturn is as short as possible and followed by an economic revival.











Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

