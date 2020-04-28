Dilemmas of women during COVID-19 Pandemic





Observing an increase in severity and frequency, experts begin terming domestic violence against women (DVAW) as 'intimate terrorism.'





Activists delineate varied forms of misapplications -physical, emotional, sexual, economic, controlling behaviours - and inappropriate activities - untying from dear ones, hampering empowerment process, continuous investigation, restricting accessibility to food, clothing and sanitation, assigning unmanageable workloads, assaulting physically - as DVAW.





The root of gender-based violence stays in the process of exercising 'power and control' and denying the choice of female partners.





In a patriarchal society, males detect it right to dominate, and women entrap in a context where they are indoctrinated males' domination remains normal. Consequently, though being widespread globally, DVAW is one of the most non-reported crimes. Lockdown induced long home-stay fans flames to existing DVAW.







Fahmida (pseudo name), a 51-year-old service holder living with her husband and two adult sons, laments her miseries - 'I wake up early in the morning, continue with preparing breakfast, washing dishes, cleaning the house, mopping the floor, washing clothes, cooking lunch, snacks and dinner, and finish up preparing beds.'







The workloads remain so immense that she enjoys meals late and the day she mops the floor, she feels like grasping her last and takes painkillers.







During working days, she obtains respites going office but now lockdown in force, having her home 24/7 at their service; they do nothing, and worse even, ask her to find their essentials. Her failures to comply results in unamicable behaviour and adding insult to injury by chilling shouts. Sometimes these mental mishandlings turn into physical abuse.







In another case, Tahmina Akhter (28), a mother of a baby girl from Feni married for five years after dating for five years. The housewife was hacked to death on April 15, 2020, by her husband, Obaidul Haque. Inappropriately, the horrendous incident was streamed live on Facebook.







Working for a private firm in Dhaka, the man returned home to stay with family during lockdown days that started with familial feuds and ended in brutal femicide (Dhaka Tribune, April 15, 2020).







Similarly, UN and varied other reports confirm a surge in DVAW worldwide after imposition of movement control - France (30%), Spain (18%), Singapore (30%), USA (35%), China (3-folds), Belgium (3-folds), Denmark (double), and Tunisia (5-folds).





In Bangladesh, Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) warns against increasing trends of DVAW during the lockdown. Producing data of March 2020 for three districts - Bogura, Jamalpur and Cox's Bazar - MJF indicated 300 plus cases of DVAW (April 8, 2020).





Ain o Salish Kendra (April 5, 2020) reported, between January and March 2020, 42 women were murdered by their husbands in Bangladesh. This increase of DVAW in pandemic spell reminds that normal time cases are no less distressing.







WHO's report reveals one in three women face physical or sexual abuse in their lifetime worldwide. In Bangladesh, about two in three (72.6%) married women faced domestic violence in the lifetime by their husbands and/or in-laws and 54.2 percent of them experience physical or sexual abuse (BBS, 2016).







The incidents and data represent an intensification of DVAW in this unprecedented time. Half of the world population of 210 countries/regions from America to Asia are staying home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. However, the same virus acts reversely for vulnerable women by unleashing domestic violence, an 'opportunistic infection,' which turns the safest place into hell.







The Deputy Executive Director of UN-Women, Anita Bhatia, wailed "the very technique we are using to secure people from the virus can perversely impact victims of domestic violence."







UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Twitter, "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest - in their own homes." Imprisoned with abusers in isolated homes, women are encountering increased numbers of coercive, terrorizing, and violent incidents.







Initial few days of lockdown, say seven to 10 days, remain quiet but after this gestation period violence spikes. Bristol University sociologist Marianne Hester argues DVAW rises high when family members spend extended time together.





It can work both ways - increasing women's dependency on men and heightening men's stress. During confinement days, gentlemen turn aggressive and violent men become fierce because of being isolated, bored, frustrated, angered and anxious for fear of insecure situations/future, joblessness, financial setbacks, loss in business inflaming by pandemic, economic stress.







Natural disasters, wars, extended holidays can on top play similar roles. In such a context, men play blame games and exert their negative emotions on weaker members of the family.







Uninterrupted staying home cut privacy in households and exposes ignorable faults of women and children meticulously. Reversely, it creates additional privacy from neighbours, which develops a sense of impunity to aggressors, as victims' opportunity to seek help or escape the inferno become limited.







Women's situation worsens in lockdown due to lack of supportive community ties, shattered emergency supports, uncertainty in receiving services, shortage of dedicated resources, the danger of being infected, further isolation by the partner in the pretext of the virus, continuous surveillance, withholding resources, cutting off medical aid, limited scope for shifting place fearing infecting others, being scared of future economic recession, the threat of expelling outside to be inflected and narrower space to seek legal supports.







For Bangladeshi women, the difficulties soar aloft with full dependency on abusers, illiteracy, lack of information to receive emergency services from police, hospital and social welfare division, little access to cell phone, the internet and money, presence of conservative non-complaining social and cultural setup, tendency of treating DVAW as a private issue, and inadequate capacity to communicate.







Children also nowhere to go, witnessing violence against their mothers, anticipating punishment or being punished frequently can be traumatized for next life.







Grasping the gravity of the problem, UN chief urged governments to "put women's safety first as they respond to the pandemic." He said, "I appeal for peace in homes around the world." He requested for developing sensible ways of reporting without warning their partners.







Western countries responded to the call by dedicating special apps, chatbots, hotlines, websites, non-trackable online reporting, emergency shelters by hiring hotel-rooms or preparing varsity dormitories, employing female counsellors, directing police especially, formulating codes for seeking emergency assistance through pharmacist or grocers, as reporting to police, relatives, or communities become difficult with continuous shadowing of abusers.







Presently, in Bangladesh, with community transmission of COVID-19 spreading, the focus of the national centres on ensuring social distancing, treating affected people and supplying relief to destitute.







Therefore, currently, many may contemplate DVAW as a nonessential issue for grave consideration. However, for sufferers, violence from intimates' poses as a primary threat and virus outside becomes a secondary hazard.







The irony is that during the normal time - because of social stigma and patriarchal notions of gender - most DVAW cases remain unreported - 72.7 percent victims never report violence to anyone, and only 2.1 and 1.1 percent of the victims seek help form local leaders and police respectively (BBS, 2016).







Data reveal that the cases women bring before courts are substantially (80%) related to violence (ActionAid, 2018). BBS (2016) explores almost 97 percent of victims have not sought any type of judicial actions against abusers. In this troublesome time, the reporting, despite increasing trends of violence, may become fewer further.







COVID-19 stands as a dreadful threat; still, DVAW needs attention in the national response plans with rigorous statutory frameworks in place. Arrangements should be adopted to introduce and familiarize hotlines, digital platforms, apps, one-stop service centres, awareness-building campaigns, female counsellors and medical attendances, and relocation to protected place through mainstream media, bulk SMS, and celebrities' propagation.





In a rural area with increased DVAW (74.8%, BBS, 2016), soft community connections and checking by social and NGO workers will become helpful.







Zero tolerance to abusers with hasty custody and no indemnity, regular monitoring and reporting, extended legal assistance to victims, relocation of victims can be short-term measures.





In the long run, increased attachment of civil society organizations, resource supply to women to be self-reliant, philanthropic efforts in face budget cuts, agency building, increasing employability, participation in decision-making, coverage of social safety nets, and capacity building to avail services, developing separate social and economic substructure, building shelters, engaging with income-generating activities, engaging males, and reducing dependency on patriarchal infrastructure will be game-changing.







(All sources of information have been acknowledged with gratitude)





J H Mojumder, PhD is a researcher, and Pranab Kumar Panday, PhD is a Professor of the Department of Public Administration at the University of Rajshahi, Bangladesh

