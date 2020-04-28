Sporshia gains popularity on Hoichoi



Orchita Sporshia, once a TV artist, is now a successful actress in the film industry. Though many artists continue to work in both media simultaneously, Sporshia did not follow that path.







She said, "I do not want to make a hotchpotch by working in two media at a time. So, I am trying to settle myself in one industry." And yes, she has been able to make a strong position in the industry through her films. A total of three films featuring Sporshia titled 'AbarBosonto', 'Kathbirali', and 'ItiTomari Dhaka'has been released so far.







The stories of the films and Sporshia's characters there were different. The latest was 'Kathbirali'. It was released towards the beginning of this year. Now, this movie is going to be streamed on the Bangladeshi digital entertainment platform - Hoichoi from April 24. 'Kathbirali' is not Sporshia's first movie on Hoichoi.







Earlier in February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, a part of the web series 'PanchPhoron 2' - 'Donor' starring Sporshia was premiered on Hoichoi. Now, Sporshia is a known face to the viewers of the site. When asked about the frequent uploads of her work on Hoichoi, she said smiling, "I do not know how it is happening.





I think it is a matter of my luck." However, Sporshia is excited about the streaming of 'Kathbirali' on Hoichoi. She played the lead role in the movie. The film, directed by NiamulMukta, attracted much attention, especially, for its open-field premier at Gajarmara village in Pabna. The whole movie was shot in the village.







About the movie, Sporshia said, "This movie is the outcome of our team's hard work. All of us have worked very hard for the film. The director shot the film in his village in several phases over two years. We got a very good response after the release of the film. Everyone praised the film a lot. So, at the end of the day, we felt that our effort has become successful."

