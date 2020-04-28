Singers recite poem dedicated to stranded people



As people around the entire world remain stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic which has already claimed over 2 lakh lives, four musical artistes of Bangladesh have recited a poem dedicated to the stranded people.







LutforHasan, a celebrated singer and author who came to the limelight with the song 'Ghuri Tumi Kar Akashe Uro' a decade ago, has written the poem named 'Esho he manush'. "It took a few days to come up with this poem. I tried to describe as many situations as I can. I believe this is the very first poem of this kind.





I'll try to write more poems about our lives in future," Lutfor told UNB. Singers Putul, Shawon Gaanwala, RJ Troyee and Lutfor himself performed in the poem while Amzad Hossain composed the background music and coordinated the voice recording.







Local production house Dhruba Music Station launched this recitation on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

