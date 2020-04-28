'Khoro Bayu' on World Intellectual Property Day



Bangladesh IP Forum celebrates the World IP Day, 2020 - Innovation for a Green Future, underpinning the importance of remaining positive and staying home during the COVID-19 crisis. To do this they have launched a new music video of a newly rendered song of Tagore's 'KhoroBayu'.







The song comprised of voices of a number of artistes including Meher Afroz Shaon, Pintu Ghosh, Porshi, Shithi Saha, Sanjida Khandoker, Partho Pratim Barua, Shahrear Polock, John, Marcell, Saira Akhtar Jahan.







The new music arrangement was done by Marcell. The music visual of the video has been made by ShahrearPolock. The music video has been released under the banner of music production house BEATkol. Other than this the song has been released on the Facebook page of Bangladesh Intellectual Property Forum on April 24 who has been behind the creation of the music video from the beginning.





Regarding the song Marcell said, "This song has been an endeavor of Bangladesh Intellectual Property Forum. This was made underpinning the importance of remaining positive and staying home during the COVID-19 crisis.







We have tried our best to make this song. It is a collective effort through which 'KhoroBayu' has been successful as a song." The music video also shows guest appearance of SairaAktherJahan. Also, a portion of voiceover has been done by ParthaBarua.

Leave Your Comments