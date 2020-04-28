Lara with underprivileged families in Ramadan



Lockdown continues across the country to prevent coronavirus infection from spreading. This has affected people's livelihood and many families are in financial trouble, as a result. Popular actress Lara Lotus is standing beside four such families. She has purchased groceries for a month for the four families on the occasion of Ramadan. She said that this was a small gift to them on the occasion of Ramadan.







Lara said, "A few days ago, I personally helped some low-income people. At that time I witnessed the miseries of people. Ramadan has arrived. I saw fit to provide a few families a month's worth of rations rather than helping a lot of people for a few days. That is why I have helped out four families who I am acquainted with. I have given them food in such a way that they can eat good on the day of Eid as well."





Lara added, "We should all come forward from our respective places. I'm doing as much as I can. When those who are able come forward, the hunger of the people is alleviated."





Expressing gratitude to her parents, brothers and sisters for such an initiative, Lara said, "My family has a role to play in making my wish come true. I have been able to stand by the side of a few families because they have helped."





Lara also said that she has purchased all that a family needs including food and other commodities. These include various type pulses, chickpea, dates, chira, sugar, semai, polao rice, soap etc.





Incidentally, Lara Lotus as well as a few other showbiz artistes has come to the side of the people according to their ability.

