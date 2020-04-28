Vidya donates 1000 PPE kits for doctors

Vidya Bala



Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is donating a 1000 PPE kits for doctors and other medical staff who are battling at the frontline to keep us safe from the deadly COVID 19. Vidya has also collaborated with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise donations to provide additional 1000 PPE kits, along with Manish Mundra and photographer cum film producer AtulKasbekar.





In the video, Vidya says: "In the war against COVID 19, our healthcare professionals are like soldiers at the border fighting for our health and freedom. Just like we equip our soldiers for a battle, we must do the same with our medical staff."





"There is a critical shortage of PPE that is personal protective equipment for our senior doctors, residents, nurses and ward boys in their daily work. They come into constant contact with affected patients and if one medico is affected, the entire unit of 8-12 healthcare workers is quarantined for 2-3 weeks. As a result, a lot of our hospitals are not functioning at full capacity. Join me in changing this now," she added.





AkshaySaini, co-founder of Tring stated: "We are very grateful to Vidya who has been very generous and has donated 1000 PPE kits in her individual capacity, in addition to the several other donations she is doing." Each PPE kit worth Rs 650 consists of one coverall laminated and waterproof, nitrile gloves, goggles, face shields, 3-ply surgical mask, and shoe covers, informed the actress.





---Agencies

