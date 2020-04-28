Nipun sending Iftar in BFDC

Nipun



Shootings of all kinds of movies are currently stopped at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), as a result, the entire set is now silent and quiet.





But regular Quran recitation, Zikir, and prayers are going on at BFDC mosque on the occasion of Holy Ramadan. Besides, security personnel are also on guard.





In such a situation, actress Nipun is arranging Iftar for them since the first Ramadan and she will do this in the entire month of Ramadan, she said.





In this regard, Zayed Khan, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, said that Nipun has already stood by the indigent artists through the Artistes' Association. "Now she is sending Iftar to the people in BFDC every day," he added.

