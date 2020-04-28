Dance with Ridy Sheikh





Bangladeshi dancer Ridy Sheikh has garnered acclaim both in home and abroad for her dancing skills. The performance artist also has a YouTube channel where she uploads her dance videos.





Ridy started her channel in 2007 and has been uploading dance covers of Bangladeshi and international songs ever since. Ridy has uploaded dance covers of songs such as Tumijaiona, Ekpayenupurtomar, Girlfriend erbia and other Bangladeshi numbers.







She is also popular for her dance covers of Bollywood songs. One of her latest dance covers was of the hit song 'Gendaphool.'Ridy is also a dance tutor. She has uploaded multiple dance tutorials on her channel.





