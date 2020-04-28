City hotels, restaurants allowed to sell iftar items from today



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday said established restaurants and hotels can prepare and sell iftar items from today. However, none will be allowed to sell iftar items by setting up shops on footpaths, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman, reports UNB.





No-one can have iftar sitting at restaurants and hotels, he said, adding that both vendors and consumers must follow health guidelines and maintain social distancing.







The DMP sought cooperation from the city dwellers in checking the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier in the day, DMP extended the trading time by two hours for grocery stores and small shops of different areas and ordered to shut those by 4pm starting from 6am every day.





Before this new directive, the grocery stores and small shops were ordered to shut by 2pm.





It also said recognized kitchen markets and super shops in the capital will remain open until 5pm from 6am. However, drugstores and emergency services will remain out of the purview of this directive, Masud said.

