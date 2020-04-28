

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well", a top security adviser to the South's President Moon Jae-in said, downplaying rumours over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary.





"Our government position is firm," said President Moon's special adviser on national security Moon Chung-in, in an interview with CNN on Sunday. "Kim Jong Un is alive and well."





The adviser said that Kim had been staying in Wonsan - a resort town in the country's east - since April 13, adding: "No suspicious movements have so far been detected."





Conjecture about Kim's health has grown since his conspicuous absence from the April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, the North's founder - the most important day in the country's political calendar.





Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day, state media reported him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.





His absence has unleashed a series of unconfirmed media reports over his condition, which officials in Seoul previously poured cold water on.





"We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now," the South's presidential office said in a statement last week.







South Korea's unification minister Kim Yeon-chul reiterated on Monday that this remained the case, adding that the "confident" conclusion was drawn from "a complex process of intelligence gathering and assessment".





He cast doubt on reports of a surgery, arguing that the hospital mentioned in the reports did not have the capabilities for such an operation.





The comments came two years after Kim and Moon's first summit in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula.





Seoul marked this anniversary with a ceremony at the South's northernmost train station, seeking to highlight its commitment to a cross-border railway project.





But inter-Korean relations are largely frozen with talks between Washington and Pyongyang at a standstill, and there was no indication of any commemoration in the North.





---Agencies

