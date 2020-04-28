US appreciates Bangladesh's readiness to combat Covid-19

US Ambassador Earl Miller hands over a letter of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at latter's office in the city on Monday. -AA



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appreciated Bangladesh's readiness to support Covid-19 response supply chains. He also praised Bangladesh's assistance in repatriation of American citizens.





In a letter written to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, US Secretary of State assured to work together to combat Covid-19. In the letter Mike Pompeo also conveyed US's continued cooperation during this challenge.





The US Ambassador Earl Miller met with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and handed over the letter at his office on Monday.







During the meeting, Foreign Minister underscored how the economy and livelihood of Bangladeshi people are adversely affected in this Covid-19 situation especially the country's RMG industry due to the cancellation of orders.







Then he sought US's government's support to Bangladesh for Bangladesh's RMG products to the US market, the single largest RMG export destination of Bangladesh.





Foreign Minister also requested to expedite the deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, the self confessed killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as it remains a priority for the government.







They discussed the Rohingya crisis that is being protracted and the US Ambassador assured of continued support on this matter. He asked for extending US cooperation in tackling this crisis in a unified manner.







US Ambassador assured to work together with the Bangladesh government.





Momen elaborated Bangladesh's strategies to tackle the war against Covid-19 crisis and expressed to work closely with the US government in the coming days to face the global challenges.





