Interest rate now 4%: BB



The government has lowered the interest for loans from stimulus packages for the farmers, marginal households, undocumented businesses and cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).





The fresh move of the government came apparently in order to help trouble-torn entrepreneurs and farmers to survive the ongoing Corona virus pandemic and a subsequent country-wide lockdown.







According to two consecutive circulars issued by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday and previous day, the interest chargeable from end-users on loans under stimulus funds would be 4%.







Earlier, BB circulars had set the interest at 9 percent. In the latest circulars, the BB said the central bank itself will subsidize rest 5 percent as per the government decision amid the Covid-19 pandemic.





In the fresh circular on Monday, the BB said the reduced interest rate will be effective for a 15-month period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. It said the reduced interest rate is for both the previous and fresh loans for the explained period.





The BB say farmers having paddy and wheat plants, other cereal cultivation and cash crops and vegetable farming are entitled to enjoy this credit facility. After June 30, 2021, all the credit shall resume regular interest rates, said the central bank circular.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged businesses not to worry about interest against loans for the ongoing crisis period as her government's priority is to save life and businesses first.







"If needed, interest rates will further be negotiated taking into consideration the reality," the PM said during digital conference with district administrations under Rajshahi division.





Meanwhile, the BB has announced a Tk 100 billion 'Revolving Refinance Scheme' for the CMSMEs on Sunday for a three-year term, which will be disbursed via both the specialized and scheduled banks across the country to cover the people and businesses affected largely by Covid-19 pandemic.





The target of the BB-sponsored loans included businesses ranging from agro-based enterprises to poultry, dairy, livestock and commodity traders as well as various undocumented and floating ones, according to BB circulars.





A week ago, the BB had announced a Tk 30 billion 'refinance fund' to extend cheaper credit facility to the low-income groups affected largely by the deadly Corona virus pandemic.





The fund, initially will be reimburse by the central bank to banks disburses loans under this package. Banks will transfer funds to Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) for disbursing credit to the target groups, according to the circular.

At the client end, MFIs would charge maximum 9 percent, the circular earlier stated.





The BB itself will charge one percent for the fund from banks, while banks could charge 3.5 percent on MFIs. And, MFIs would charge the rest on end-users.





The duration of loans scheme will be three year, with one year grace period for the loan recipients.





In the guidelines for the fresh Tk 100 billion for CMSMEs, the BB said the fresh rate of interest chargeable is 4% with maximum grace period of three months.





All the banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) can obtain funds for disbursement to the target groups. Prior to obtain funds, every bank and NBFI has to obtain a 'Loan Agreement' with the central bank to enjoy the funds.







The BB circular says every bank and NBFI would get 50 percent of respective total credit disburses under the 'Revolving Refinance Scheme' among target groups with a one-year payback term.





The repayment term for end-users, however, shall be three years.





