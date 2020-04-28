Importance and benefits of fasting



The prayer of fasting people is granted. `Abdullah ibn `Amr reported that the Messenger of Allah (saw), said: Indeed there is for the fasting person, when he breaks his fast, a supplication which is not rejected". (Sunane Ibn Majah)





A fasting person achieves rewards without any calculation. But the rewards of other prayers and good deeds will not be given without calculation. Rather, each good deed receives ten times it's like, up to ten to seven hundred times. Prophet (S) delivers, 'Every action of the son of Adam is given manifold reward, each good deed receiving ten times it's like, up to seven hundred times. Allah the Most High said, 'Except for fasting, for it is for Me and I will give recompense for it.' (Muslim)





Fasting is a shield to get relief from hell: Hadith delivers - 'Fasting is a shield with which a servant protects himself from the Fire. '(Musnade Ahmad) Hadith from Bukhari and Muslim narrated, 'No servant fasts on a day in the path of Allah except that Allah removes the hell fire seventy years further away from his face.' (Muslim)





The Messenger of Allah delivered, 'There is a gate to Paradise that is called ar-Rayyan. Only the man who fast will enter through this gate. Others cannot enter through this.







On the Day of Resurrection it will say, 'Where are those who fasted?' They will stand. No one can enter through this gate except man and woman who fasted. When the last [one] has passed through the gate, it will be locked.' (Bukhari)





Fasting is the path of the success of this life and after life. It is found in the hadith that, 'There are two pleasures for the fasting person, one at the time of breaking his fast, and the other at the time when he will meet his Lord.' (Muslim)





Fasting is the cause of forgiveness and Kaffara of sins. Hadith says, 'The affliction of a person in his property, family and neighbours is expiated by his prayers, fasting, and giving in charity.' (Bhukhari) And Ramadan makes many opportunities to get relief from the sins.





The Prophet (S) addressed, 'whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan out of sincere faith, and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.' (Bhukhari)





Suhur has blessings. Having suhur in Ramadan is Sunnah. The Messenger of Allah delivered: 'Take Suhur as there is a blessing in it.' (Bhukhari), The Messenger of Allah delivered more: 'The difference of fasting between us and Jews-Christian is having Suhur.' (Muslim)





Having Iftar. The time of Iftar appears just after the sun sets. The Messenger of Allah addressed: 'The people will remain on the right path as long as they hasten the breaking of the fast.' (Bhukhari). He added, 'Islam will remain on victory as long as prople hasten the breaking of the fast. Because Jews-Christian make delay to break their fast.' (Abu Dawud)





