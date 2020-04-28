'Lockdown in India has yielded positive results'



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined that lockdown across the country "has yielded positive results" as it has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and half months during the coronavirus outbreak. He said India's population is comparable to that of the combined population of several countries.







The situation in many countries, including India, was almost similar at the start of March but due to timely measures, reports agencies.





Modi made the remarks while interacting with Chief Ministers of states via video conferencing to discuss the emerging Covid-19 situation and the plan ahead for tackling the pandemic, our New Delhi correspondent reports.





Modi's remarks came just a week before the pan-India lockdown ends on May 3.





Across India, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 872 and the number of positive cases soared to 28,892, according a Health Ministry update this morning.





The prime minister said India has seen two lockdowns till now (one from March 25 to April 14 and another from April 15 to May 3), both different in certain aspects, and "now we have to think of the way ahead."





He said that as per experts, the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months.





The prime minister said "we have to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against Covid-19" and stressed on the importance of usage of technology as much as possible and also to utilize time to embrace reform measures.





"We have to be brave and bring in reforms that touch the lives of common citizens," he added.





