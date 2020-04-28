This is moment of maximum risk

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson



The UK is at the moment of maximum risk in the coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson has said, as he urged people not to lose patience with the lockdown.





Speaking outside No 10 for the first time since recovering from the virus, Johnson said "we are now beginning to turn the tide" on the disease.





But he said he refused to "throw away" the public's "effort and sacrifice" and relax the lockdown too soon.





More details on any changes will be given in the "coming days", he added.





On Tuesday at 11:00 BST, a minute's silence will be held to commemorate key workers who have died with the virus. Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have both invited the country to take part.







The latest government figures brought the total number of people who have died with the virus in UK hospitals to 20,732, after a further 413 were announced on Sunday.







Figures released separately on Monday - which differs slightly from the government's daily figures because of the timeframe they cover - show a further 329 people have died in England, 13 in Scotland and eight in Wales.





The PM returned to Downing Street on Sunday after more than three weeks off sick. Johnson apologized for being "away from my desk for much longer than I would've liked" and thanked his colleagues who stood in for him - as well as the public for their "sheer grit and guts".





In the speech on Monday morning, Johnson said he understood concerns from business owners who were impatient to end the lockdown.





But ending it too soon could lead to a second spike in cases and cause more deaths, "economic disaster" and restrictions being reintroduced, he said.





"I ask you to contain your impatience," Johnson added.





He said there were "real signs now that we are passing through the peak" - including with fewer hospital admissions and fewer Covid-19 patients in intensive care.





And comparing the outbreak to someone being attacked, Johnson said: "If this virus were a physical assailant, an unexpected and invisible mugger - which I can tell you from personal experience, it is - then this is the moment when we have begun together to wrestle it to the floor.





"And so it follows that this is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment when we can press home our advantage, it is also the moment of maximum risk.





"I know there will be many people looking at our apparent success, and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social distancing measures."





---BBC

