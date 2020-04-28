Edu institutions may remain closed till September: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the educational institutions of the country will remain shut till September if the present situation stoked by COVID-19 continues.







"Educational institutions will remain closed until at least September if the present situation continues. We will open them when the pandemic stops,'' she said.





The premier said this while talking to public representatives and officials of eight districts of Rajshahi division regarding the coronavirus situation through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday.





She talked about a string of issues including business and agriculture.





''Don't worry about the interest of bank loans. The government will consider suspending it and will also consider waving a portion. I will sit with the Finance Minister,'' she told the businessmen.





The head of the government also said, ''The government is withdrawing the shutdown gradually. Our priority is to save the people and keep up their living and livelihood.





The premier said that her government ensured smooth movement of people involved in harvesting paddy.





''There are no restrictions on transportation of goods. Directives have been given to law enforcing agencies to this end,'' she added.





"We are giving assistance to the extreme poor people. We know that the low-wage earners and people who earn livelihood by doing small works, are passing through severe hardships due to the present situation," Sheikh Hasina said.





The government has taken initiatives to procure 2.1 million metric tons of food grains this season to ensure food security and fair prices of farmers' produces.





Referring to the forecasts of many international bodies, the Prime Minister said the world might experience famine and great economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.





"We have fertile land and hard-working people. So, everybody should be engaged in producing foods whatever and wherever they can so that the country may not face any food crisis,'' she added.







Sheikh Hasina pointed out that her government was providing food assistance to the vulnerable people of 64 districts in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





"We have allocated 95,000 metric tons of rice and Tk 400 million cash for this purpose and engaged 64 secretaries in the 64 districts for coordination of the relief distribution programs," she said.





The premier reiterated that, ''The list has to be made for those who are seriously affected by the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak and by excluding those who are now getting assistance from the social safety net programs."







"The holy Eid-ul-Fitr is ahead and we will distribute food materials among them in another phase before the Eid so that they may not suffer for food," she added.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon all to work together to address the situation and help those who are working round the clock to contain the disease.





