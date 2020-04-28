Coronavirus: Global death toll 211,537





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,537 on Monday morning.

So far, 3,064,225 cases have been confirmed around the world after disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,930,301 are currently being treated and 56,300 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 922,387 people have recovered.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths.

Meanwhile, 373 physicians at private and public hospitals got infected in their frontline battle against the virus in Bangladesh as of Monday, said Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

