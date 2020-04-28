Coronavirus: Doctor, cops among 9 infected in Chattogram





Nine people, including a doctor and two policemen, tested positive for coronavirus in Chattogram on Monday.





“Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) tested 100 samples and confirmed nine positive cases in the last 24 hours until Monday night,” said Dr Hasan Shahriar Kabir, director general of Chattogram divisional Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The new cases include an assistant professor of Chattogram Medical College (CMCH), a policeman of Dampara Police Lines and a member of Rab-7.





The others are from Sitakundu, Mirsarai, Boalkhali, Dakkhin Halishahar, Pahartali, and Maternity and Children Hospital.

Sixty-five cases have been recorded in Chattogram so far.

Bangladesh confirmed 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths until Monday.

Meanwhile, 373 physicians at private and public hospitals got infected in their frontline battle against the virus in Bangladesh as of Monday, said Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians.

