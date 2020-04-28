National Professor Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away





National Professor Dr Jamilur Reza Choudhury passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 77.

Morshed Alam, an officer at Square Hospital said, Prof Choudhury was brought to the hospital at 4:30am and he breathed his last at 5am at the emergency.

Zia Wadud, son-in-law of the National Professor, confirmed the demise of the Prof Choudhury on Facebook.

Prof Choudhury was born in Sylhet and had his early education in Dhaka’s St Gregory's School and Dhaka College.

He was a foremost civil engineer, researcher, and education advocate of this country.

Prof Choudhury was also a former adviser to the caretaker government of Bangladesh in 1996, and was the Vice-Chancellor of University of Asia Pacific before his demise.

He was awarded Ekushey Padak by the government in the science and technology category in 2017. The government appointed him National Professor in 2018.

He was also awarded a Commonwealth Academic Staff Fellowship in 1974 and spent a year at the University of Surrey, UK, as a Visiting Associate Professor.

He has received numerous awards during his illustrious career.

Prof Choudhury is survived by his wife Selina Choudhury, daughter Charisma Farheen Choudhury and son Kaashif Reza Choudhury.

President Abdul Hamid mourned the death of the National Professor.

